The Faculty Senate of West Virginia University voted down a resolution of no confidence in the school’s president and top academic officer on Monday.
The 131-member body voted by secret ballot and the final tally was 20 in favor and 103 opposed.
A group of faculty senators authored a resolution criticizing President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed over hiring practices for key positions, a lack of transparency in ongoing program review efforts known as “Academic Transformation” and what the authors of the resolution say is “a pattern of failing to respect shared governance and working outside of professional norms.”
However, the half dozen senators who spoke publicly at the Monday meeting all spoke against the resolution.
Both Gee and Reed spoke in advance of the vote. They were respectful of the concerns brought by faculty members but spoke defiantly about their accomplishments.
"You may not like everything that we've done, but the leadership of WVU is deeply dedicated to the success of this institution,” Reed said.
Gee defended his record related to donations, hiring practices and student retention.
“I understand that change is hard, but it is necessary,” Gee said. “If we do not change we will not survive. It is that simple. And I'm here to make this better, you are here to make us better.”
The resolution would have been non-binding and the WVU Board of Governors, not the Faculty Senate, ultimately determines who leads the institution.
"The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed," BOG Chair Tom Jones said in a statement after the vote. "Their commitment, as well as the commitment of the entire administrative team, has enabled our University to navigate a global pandemic while preserving academic quality, maintaining financial stability, and protecting the health and safety of our campus community."
Jones said the BOG was disappointed that this resolution was brought forward but that it creates an opportunity for preventing further divisions. He added that this is a time for the University to change.
"It is critical that this University remains relevant and positioned for achievement in the future," Jones said. "We need leaders who have the will to lead that change. President Gee is that leader."
Earlier Monday, Republican state lawmakers said they support the current academic administration in an appearance on Metronews Talkline.
“To have a vote of no confidence on [Gee], we believe is the wrong approach and sends the wrong message. Not just in the state of West Virginia, it sends the wrong message throughout the world,” West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair told Metronews’ Dave Wilson. “...And my caucus unanimously supported a resolution for Dr. Gee.”
Gee is in his second stint as WVU’s president and has been in the role since 2014. Reed was named provost in 2019.
An earlier version of the resolution included a section calling out the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
After presenting the resolution, political science professor Scott Crichlow moved to strike the section about a lack of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the resolution. He said this is primarily an issue of shared governance, not the lack of a vaccine mandate.
His motion passed and the section about the lack of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate was stricken from the resolution.
For two months this fall, faculty and students went back and forth with administrators over a campus vaccine mandate. At one point the faculty called a rare assembly of almost every faculty member and voted overwhelmingly in favor of a mandate.
Administrators repeatedly said they believe a mandate would not be effective and cited high vaccination rates among students and employees at WVU.
92% of employees and 82% of students are vaccinated, according to University data.
The resolution states that there has been a lack of transparency in the administration’s ongoing Academic Transformation initiative. This process has led to the combination of two colleges into one and the discontinuation of 15 degree programs — primarily in the arts.
Trenton Straight contributed reporting to this story.