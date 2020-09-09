WVU fraternities and sororities are no exception to the expectations and guidelines set forth by the University’s health experts.
As of Sept. 8, 177 Greek members are in quarantine and 61 are isolated within Greek housing, according to the WVU COVID-19 Dashboard.
The members who isolate in Greek homes are treated just as any student living in the residence halls would. Matthew Richardson, director for Fraternal Values and Leadership, said they are provided with food delivery services, as well as craft activities and board games to pass time.
Some alumni of the sororities and fraternities have also stepped up to help ensure members of the house have access to necessities while in quarantine. Richardson said for example, Delta Gamma and Pi Beta Phi have delivered meals to the homes on the weekends when a chef is not available.
“That has been very helpful as well,” Richardson said.
The members are allowed to isolate in the house, but if needed, accommodations to stay at Arnold Hall and Apartments can be made.
Richardson said each house has its own plans in regards to containing the spread. Designated spots for those who are in quarantine or isolation are made, such as bathroom and room accommodations.
“Not all of them have a private chef, private bathroom, some of them have roommates, [or] they’re set up like the residence halls,” Richardson said. “They are kind of a special scenario.”
For future events, Greek Life is planning many virtual programs. WVU is working with other universities to coordinate ideas for recruitment and rush. The last week of September will be the annual hazing prevention week and will follow with recruiting students into Greek Life.
On Sept. 4, WVU announced a member of Theta Chi who had tested positive attended a party. Following the incident, 29 members were handed down suspensions for refusing to follow University COVID-19 guidelines.
“This was not done to make an example,” Richardson said. “Flagrantly ignoring the instructions from the health department is unacceptable.”
Although Theta Chi is one of five fraternities that has disassociated from the University, Richardson said the office of Fraternal Values and Leadership is still providing assistance to non-affiliated Greek life members.
“We have been working and supporting these students because they are WVU students and we still care about them,” Richardson said. “This was done because it needed to be done in terms of recognizing that this is a serious public health concern.”