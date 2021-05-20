Despite a once-in-a-century pandemic, West Virginia University freshman are coming back for their sophomore year at the highest rate seen in the last two decades.
Evan Widders, associate provost for undergraduate education at WVU, said that freshmen who enrolled in fall 2019 returned for their second year at a rate of 82%, a 3% increase from the previous year.
“To tell you the truth, it’s basically all I’ve thought about for the last year — when is this COVID hammer going to fall?” Widders said.
The increase in retention rates, Widders said, is most likely a result of the University’s new scheduling system and suspension policy, which requires students to spend a year on probation before they can be suspended.
In fall 2019, WVU began block-scheduling freshman during new student orientation, which Widders said makes the transition from high school to college easier for students.
By 2025, the University aims to increase first-to-second year retention rates by 3%, increasing by at least one point per year.
“That first year is so critical because you don’t even get a shot of retaining people if you can’t keep them that first year,” Widders said.
Despite WVU's increase in retention, its rate continues to fall far below peer institutions. In recent years, Ohio State University, the University of Maryland and Pennsylvania State University all reported retention rates well above 90%.
Earlier this month, Marshall University announced it witnessed record-high retention rates as well. It saw a 78% first-to-second year retention rate in 2020 — 5% higher than the previous year.
Widders anticipates that retention rates next fall will likely follow a similar trend from the past three years, but there’s no way of knowing this number until next semester.
Freshman this past year faced an unprecedented senior year of high school and have yet to experience a semester outside of the pandemic.
“I think it was probably a victory for us and for our students considering COVID,” Widders said. “We were very worried that that would heavily impact our retention rates.”
Students seem to be doing well academically during the pandemic as well.
The average grade received for all undergraduate students this past semester, Widders said, was 3.44. This is a marginal increase compared to the spring 2019 semester.
“I think our students really struggled in spring and told us that they were struggling, but they were working through it. I mean, honestly, the performance is great,” Widders said. “In general, our faculty did a really good job with the move to online instruction and teaching with students leaving because of quarantine and all other complications.”
Many students were concerned about the University’s decision to not offer pass/fail options this last semester. Widders said his office received multiple petitions requesting this option be offered to students.
“When our students went out to apply for jobs and apply for graduate school, they would be competing from a position of weakness, and we know that’s true because in spring when we did allow it, we got a lot of feedback that it did hurt people,” Widders said.
He added that many students, particularly those in competitive fields like health sciences and medicine, run into challenges when submitting transcripts including pass/fall grades.
“You’d be advantaging people who hadn’t withdrawn from any courses and disadvantaging everyone who had withdrawn from courses, and one of the major concerns in my office is to make things better, equitable — everyone has the same opportunities,” Widders said.