Police have issued an all clear following a bomb threat made on WVU’s downtown campus earlier today. WVU police completed a sweep of the area, and no device was found.
Normal activities may resume; however, affected downtown campus buildings will remain closed and reopen tomorrow, July 6, with normal hours.
Several teams with bomb-sniffing dogs completed building sweeps on Tuesday afternoon following evacuations of downtown academic and administrative buildings along with the Mountainlair earlier in the day.
A bomb threat alert was sent out at 1:10 p.m. by WVU systems Tuesday afternoon. The threat to WVU’s downtown campus was made by phone to Morgantown Police.
“It’s early in the investigation, but we believe the bomb threat against WVU is part of a series of such hoax calls made to other campuses,” University Police Department Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “We will be working with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to locate, arrest and fully prosecute the person or people responsible. We have zero tolerance for such unwarranted disruptions on our campus.”
Out of caution, the downtown campus will remain closed for the remainder of the day. Authorities had urged those downtown to evacuate and avoid the area earlier this afternoon.
Police spent the day investigating downtown campus buildings for any suspicious activity following the threat.
The Carruth Center is open and available to students during this time.
Shenandoah University and BridgeValley Community & Technical College also recieved similar threats this afternoon.
This is a developing story. Updates will follow as information is made available.
