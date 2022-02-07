The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS), the organization that represents the interests of graduate workers, has drafted an open letter to the West Virginia University administration addressing the financial burdens of graduate research and teaching assistants. This letter, which currently has 161 signatures, asks administrators to adjust wage rates and increase transparency over university fees.
Sathish Kailingam, president of GPSS, is a research assistant currently working on a project for the engineering department. He said he struggles personally with paying living expenses, even as a fully-funded Ph.D. student.
“People are finding it tough to support themselves on their own,” Kailingam said. “The main issue we’re trying to tackle is that the minimal stipend should be a livable stipend.”
Kailingam said he’s lucky to live in a student community where rent and utilities are cheap but still takes advantage of services like the Rack, a student food pantry at WVU. He said this isn’t uncommon for graduate students.
He added that students who are married or don’t live alone have more trouble affording living expenses.
“We’re grad students; we’re not making $100,000,” he said. “I understand we’re meant to have a lean lifestyle, but that doesn’t mean we have to be going and getting free food from the Rack and surviving on that.”
GPSS asks that the minimum stipend for graduate teaching and research assistants be raised to a livable amount after university fees. The letter states that graduate students working a maximum of 20 hrs per week receive a minimum taxable stipend of $13,500 over nine months, which must be divided between university fees, groceries, rent, utilities, car payments and other amenities.
“Eliminating the financial burden of University fees would provide graduate and professional students with higher net annual income to be put forth toward living costs and alleviate financial stress,” GPSS wrote in the letter.
The letter cites a recent rise in inflation that increased the cost of living for a single person in Morgantown to just over $30,000 — almost three times the minimum stipend after fees. These figures also show that there have been pay raises for teachers and state employees that do not apply to graduate workers who teach classes and conduct research.
The letter said there is an income disparity creating a “significant socioeconomic inequality” between junior faculty and graduate assistants who perform the same level of work. The graduate workers say that their work is equally important to the WVU community, and they should be paid accordingly.
“Graduate and professional students are the backbone of research and scholarship and teach a large number of undergraduate students,” GPSS writes in its letter. “It is the graduate and professional students at WVU who make the significant research and teaching contributions that make WVU an R1 institution.”
Kailingam said that an issue commonly brought up in GPSS meetings is that graduate workers who are fully funded or receiving departmental scholarships that waive their tuition are still paying undefined university fees. Kailingam said that these fees, which are “abstract” and cover a lot of services, including use of the Student Rec Center, come up to about $1,780 a semester, or about a fourth of graduate students’ yearly stipends.
“We first want to know what this is for and then maybe have the option to opt out,” said Kailingam.
Kailingam said that being a graduate research assistant is the most important part of his educational experience as a PhD student, but the stress that comes with that is hard to manage when he struggles to afford basic necessities. He hopes communication with the administration will help to expose and possibly mitigate this issue.
This letter was opened to students this past month to review, attest and sign and will remain open until it is sent to WVU administrators on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Read the letter here.