The WVU Retirees Association and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Nutting Gallery of the WVU Erickson Alumni Center.
This event follows a nationwide blood shortage brought on by the outbreak of the delta variant, according to a press release from the American Red Cross in September.
“Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, decreasing by about 10% since August. Those who are eligible to donate are urged to do so now to help overcome this current shortage,” the Red Cross said in a press release.
Participants are encouraged to register for a time slot to donate, as walk-ins will not be accepted. To register, contact Sonja Wilson at sonja.wilson@mail.wvu.edu.
Students who donate blood or volunteer with the blood drive are able to gain community service hours if needed. Interested students are encouraged to contact the WVU Center for Community Engagement to sign up or get more information.
Due to the national blood shortage, the Retirees Association said all donations are crucial and appreciated.