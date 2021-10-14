Students on campus

West Virginia University has finally hit 80% vaccination among students and employees, according to data released Wednesday.

Administrators had set this threshold as a goal at the beginning of the semester.

The goal had been set for Sept. 1 before WVU announced it did not believe the University would hit the goal.

The day before that deadline, the vaccination rates among students and employees were 76% and 73% respectively.

As of Wednesday, 92% of employees are now vaccinated and 80% of students have done the same.

Cases of COVID-19 on campus have also been going down.

This past week, WVU reported 26 COVID-19 cases. The week before that, the University reported 39 cases.

Data shows that the number of people in quarantine due to a COVID exposure and the number of people in isolation likely due to a positive COVID test result also declined over the last week.