West Virginia University has finally hit 80% vaccination among students and employees, according to data released Wednesday.
Administrators had set this threshold as a goal at the beginning of the semester.
The goal had been set for Sept. 1 before WVU announced it did not believe the University would hit the goal.
The day before that deadline, the vaccination rates among students and employees were 76% and 73% respectively.
As of Wednesday, 92% of employees are now vaccinated and 80% of students have done the same.
Cases of COVID-19 on campus have also been going down.
This past week, WVU reported 26 COVID-19 cases. The week before that, the University reported 39 cases.
Data shows that the number of people in quarantine due to a COVID exposure and the number of people in isolation likely due to a positive COVID test result also declined over the last week.