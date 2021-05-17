After years of long nights and hard work, WVU students donned in gold and blue were able to walk across a stage in front of friends, family and peers to accept their degrees for the first time in over a year.
On May 15 and 16 the University held four commencement ceremonies for its graduating students.
“May commencement is always a wonderful time in which we celebrate this milestone achievement in our students' lives,” said WVU Provost Maryanne Reed. “But today is particularly special because this is our first in person commencement since December 2019.”
During a Faculty Senate meeting earlier this month, Reed said that upwards of 6,000 students were registered to walk including graduates from both 2020 and 2021. Reed addressed all of these graduates during her commencement speech.
“Our May, August and December 2020 graduates were unable to participate in a live commencement ceremony last year. But as we emerge from COVID-19 we are thrilled to see so many of those graduates and parents also join us here today,” she said.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic these commencement ceremonies looked different from previous years while still keeping traditions intact.
To allow for proper social distancing the commencement ceremonies took place in Milan Puskar Stadium instead of the Coliseum for the first time in over 20 years. Each of the commencement ceremonies included pre-recorded speeches as well as speeches from the deans of the colleges at each ceremony.
The commencements included a recorded speech from Provost Reed, WVU President E. Gordon Gee, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and keynote speaker Patrice Harris. Justice was not able to attend the ceremonies in-person.
While slightly unusual, WVU’s commencement ceremonies remained true to traditions including the tapping of the university mace and the singing of John Denver's "Country Roads."
Harris noted the importance of understanding the significance of graduation even in the midst of the pandemic. “This has been a year of disruption. Missed milestones, missed celebrations, and missed traditions. Certainly a year of losses but not a lost year.”