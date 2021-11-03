The WVU Native American Studies Program held its annual Peace Tree Ceremony on Tuesday. The event was held virtually on Zoom and in person with reserved seating.
This year marks the 29th anniversary of the planting of WVU’s first Peace Tree. It was planted by Chief Leon Shenandoah, Tadodaho of the Grand Council of the Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy and Chippewa Chief Robert TallTree.
According to the event’s program, the first WVU Peace Tree was planted on Sept. 12, 1992, to “commemorate the University's commitment to the rediscovery of America's Indian heritage.”
Professor Emeritus and Native American Studies Program Committee Member Ellesa High spoke at the ceremony prior to performing the Peace Tree Commemoration.
“We are all connected,” High said. “I see so many friendly faces here that I’ve seen over the years and we are connected in so many ways, but one way is through the peace tree.”
“The idea of peace is not just the absence of war.”
The event began with opening remarks from Bonnie Brown, the Native American Studies program coordinator. Following the remarks was a blessing from John Dailey and a traditional Native American hand drum performance by Mary Marra.
After the song finished, many people spoke, including Meshea Poore, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Gregory Dunaway, dean of Eberly College of Arts and Sciences.
Christopher Chaney, a Native American Studies lecturer and program committee member, introduced the guest of honor, Mervyn Tano. Tano has served as president of the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management, a law and policy research institution based in Denver, and has been an attorney for the past 25 years.
Following the Peace Tree Commemoration was the Placing of the Sacred Bird by WVU Alumna Katie Fallon, author and co-founder of the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia. Riley Bowers, a graduate student in WVU’s History program, performed the Symbolic Burying of the Weapons of War.
The program ended with the traditional tobacco blessing, ribbon tying and a closing song by Marra and Jane Dailey.
The Native American Studies Program will be hosting another program in collaboration with WVU Physics and Astronomy called Indigenous Connections to the Night Sky at the WVU Planetarium on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m.