West Virginia University opened Lyon Tower earlier this month as housing for students who test positive for COVID-19. The tower had previously been closed this year because there were too few students assigned there.
Students who live in residence halls and who are required to isolate will now move into either the Gaskins House or Lyon Tower.
“The University has always had a primary and secondary isolation option for planning and preparedness purposes during the pandemic,” said April Kaull, executive director of communications for University Relations.
Kaull said there are currently no students being housed in Lyon Tower as of Jan. 31.
She said the tower was opened on Jan. 21 as a “precautionary measure” and explained that the facility had also been prepared as an option last semester “should it be needed.” The additional isolation location provides more flexibility.
Kaull said that Gaskins House never reached full capacity yet.
“Due to the suite style and restroom layouts of the facility, some rooms are unable to be used when occupied due to the opposite gender being assigned to the adjoining room,” Kaull explained.
Rooms used for isolation are also not immediately available to house new students once they are no longer occupied.
“There is also always a time each room is unavailable due to the previous occupant vacating and the need to deep clean the room for the next resident, in addition to potential maintenance work,” Kaull said.
Kaull said that all access to Lyon Tower has been limited to a separate entry point and exit point. To prevent people who have not been approved from entering the area, temporary walls have been placed in the lobby area and signs have been posted.
The residential space of Lyon Tower is only accessible to those with card access. This access is only granted to students who are isolating in Lyon Tower and to certain staff.
More information about what to do if you test positive and you live in a residence hall can be found on the return to campus website.