West Virginia University announced changes to the late payment policy last month that include an increased fee starting in fall 2023.
The late fee for students who miss any tuition payment deadline is increasing from 2.85% to 2.95%. In addition, any student who misses the second payment deadline on Sept. 1 will now be removed from their fall semester courses, a change from the previous deadline, according to George Yanchak, director of the WVU Hub.
Students removed from courses are still given a week-long reinstatement period that allows them to be re-enrolled into classes they were removed from after being charged a reinstatement fee.
During this period, students may pay the balance, work to set up a payment plan or find additional funds. The removal policy ensures that students who may have dropped a class, not attended and/or forgot to withdraw aren’t being fined late fees for a course they’re no longer taking, Yanchak said.
“We don't want to make them pay a large fee for missing a deadline that they forgot about,” Yanchak said. “But again, [the policy] is to help our students make sure that they have a resource to pay the tuition and fees that they've been charged and that they don't accrue additional late fees and additional balances that they won't be able to afford later on.”
According to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, students can enroll in a five-month payment plan through WVU My Account until July 23 to avoid facing late payment fees or removal from courses.
In previous years, payment plans were run through an outside agency, but now, the system is managed through WVU My Account, Yanchak said.
Before the most recent changes to the policy, the University had a six-month payment plan, but it needed to be fixed because it started before any bills were printed or finalized, he said.
“This is going to help students because they will have an accurate assessment at that time, and they can plan for the five equal payments,” Yanchak said.
“The other advantage of this versus the old payment plan is that if a scholarship comes in or a payment comes in from an outside agency, for example, a 529 that someone may have utilized to pay their account, that will automatically adjust to the payment plan.”
The new payment plan system also updates the balance as new payments are made, which the University was unable to show through the old outside agency, according to Yanchak.
“Again, we always want our students to pay their balance in a timely fashion,” he said. “So with the addition of the new payment plan, this was a perfect time to now set everything up so that we want our students to have their full balance paid so they can worry about their academics only.”
This is not the first time the late payment fee policy has changed. Each year, the University adjusts the late fee to match the processing fee associated with credit or debit card use, Yanchak said.
“In May, the processing fee for credit cards went up to 2.95%, so we just try to keep those numbers consistent so that we're not giving out incorrect information,” Yanchak said.
Students with balances covered through payment plans, a third-party contract or other authorized aid will not be removed from courses after the Sept. 1 payment deadline.
Although Yanchak said it is common for students to miss payment deadlines, he noted that needing to cancel courses due to the removal of students has never been an issue in his eight years of working with the University. He said the number of students removed and reinstated stays consistent every year.