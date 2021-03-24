New CaringTXT messaging service offered through WellWVU and WVU Athletics launched with the goal of reducing the over consumption of alcohol by students.
Students at West Virginia University can now receive text messages encouraging them to make safer choices about alcohol use by questioning how likely they are to have more than four drinks at any single occasion, how they are prepared to handle peer pressure and if they are willing to set a goal to drink less.
The free SMS messaging service was made accessible to students this past week and is opt-in-only at the moment.
Wesley Thomas, a health education specialist at WellWVU, said the program was initially created a few years ago by an emergency room doctor who saw an alarmingly high amount of college-aged patients being admitted for severe alcohol intoxication.
"We're happy to bring CaringTXT to WVU. It's a simple tool for WVU students who drink alcohol to help them plan for safer, healthier outcomes and to reflect on their choices,” Thomas said. “It's a good option for students who may appreciate a little help with moderating their drinking or who would like to drink less often.”
Keywords are to be texted to the number 412-888-0140 when enrolling in order to better serve the students. Possible keywords for various connections include “wvustudent” for all students, “wvugreeks” for those in sororities or fraternities, “wvuathletics” for student-athletes, and “wvureslife” for those living in dormitories or residence halls.
Lasting 12 weeks, users do have the option to opt out by messaging “STOP” to the number at any time. Students enrolled in this service will receive messages that ask them questions about their drinking habits and offer to make a drinking plan in order to avoid binge drinking.
According to a WVU press release, participants in this anonymous 12-week SMS intervention program receive a check-in message every Friday asking them about their future plans to drink and willingness to use less alcohol followed by supportive messages and information about the benefits of low-risk drinking.
A follow-up text message is sent to students the next morning to assess their behavior.
Griffin McMorrow, a junior journalism student, said he had some healthy skepticism for the program and was unsure if it would be an effective way to prevent binge drinking and or irresponsible behaviors.
“I feel like it would be a more effective program if the messages were just kind of sent out broadly to the student body, sort of like the warning messages are,” McMorrow said. “But it has good intentions and might be helpful for students who drink more frequently.”
According to a recent survey of WVU students, approximately 25% of students surveyed engaged in some form of public misconduct or experienced some kind of serious personal problem related to drinking at least once in the past year.
“By providing support outside of an academic or professional setting, we can reach students in their natural social environments when peer influence and other factors may not be helping a student to prioritize their safety and wellbeing,” Thomas said. “Consequently, CaringTXT has been developed to augment individual counseling and to broaden the reach of ongoing efforts toward alcohol safety on campus.”
By the end of the year, the school plans to evaluate the results of this program through user feedback, and if deemed effective, it will continue and be improved upon.
“We hope to reduce that number and prevent those negative outcomes,” Thomas said. “I would encourage any student that is curious about it or interested in it to just enroll.”