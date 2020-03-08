To keep students informed about coronavirus, WVU launched a website that details the virus and how to respond in the event of illness.
The site contains information such as what coronavirus is, who to contact if you feel ill and other public health resources.
The site also features daily news updates to keep students informed about local updates about the virus and provides updates on what the University is doing to prepare.
Along with the website launch, Ruby Memorial Hospital implemented a phone number for those who may be showing symptoms and do not want to risk infecting others by visiting the hospital. It can be reached by calling 304-598-6000 and dialing option 4.
The symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Reported cases have ranged from mild to serious, but a complete picture of the overall seriousness of the disease is not yet fully understood. The situation is evolving, and the site assures readers that information will be updated as it becomes available.
The disease spreads from person-to-person, and symptoms may occur in as few as two or as many as 14 days after exposure, according to the website. Although it may be possible to spread the disease before showing symptoms, this is not thought to be the way the virus spreads.
Currently there are no reported cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia. For the general public throughout the United States, the risk posed by the coronavirus is considered low at this time. The best way to avoid illness is to avoid exposure to the virus. Actions can be taken to prevent its spread, including:
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Staying home when you are sick.
Washing your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Students feeling sick can also contact student health at 304-285-7200 before seeking medical care.
Morgantown residents should reach out to their primary care providers or call WVU Medicine.
If residents become aware of a reportable disease requiring immediate notification, they may reach out to the Monongalia County Health Department at 304-680-4357. Reportable diseases are diseases considered to be of great public health importance.
In addition to the website, resources can also be found through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and National Institutes of Health.
The website can be found at coronavirus.wvu.edu.