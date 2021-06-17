WVU announced Thursday that students who have verified their vaccinations now have the chance to win a variety of prizes, as part of a campus wide vaccine incentive program.
All students who have verified their vaccine status will automatically be entered into the program and have the chance to win the following incentives: free Chick-fil-a, Starbucks, Adventure WV trips, textbooks, meal plans and student season tickets to WVU football and basketball games.
Other prizes include dinner for six with President Gordon Gee at the Blaney House and a $500 "shopping spree" at Barnes & Noble.
More information on incentives will be shared in the coming weeks, according to University email. Giveaways will begin on Thursday, July 1 and run through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Students can verify their vaccine status with WVU on the housing portal. For students and employees who have not been vaccinated, Aug. 1 is the last day receive a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna to be considered fully vaccinated.
Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the school of public health at WVU, encourages students to get vaccinated with enough time to be considered fully vaccinated by Aug. 1.
Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks following a second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose series, per the CDC.
In a return to campus conversation Thursday, Coben announced West Virginia's daily case count is at an all time low.
Daily new cases decreased by 77% across the state. Much of this, Coben said, is due to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Coben, the WVU's decision to fully reopen its campuses was based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's breakthrough infections report, which revealed the vaccine to be 99.99% effective.
The CDC reported that 10,262 breakthrough cases out of 101 million fully vaccinated individuals — most of which were mild or asymptomatic cases.
The University is "committed to holding a large concert like FallFest" during the upcoming academic year if 70% of students verify their vaccines.
At this time, masks are required for all individuals riding on WVU transportation, but the University announced this is subject to change after Sept. 13.