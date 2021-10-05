Advocates for people who are convicted of a crime they did not commit marked the seventh annual Wrongful Conviction Day last week.
A group of third-year law students and law school faculty at the West Virginia University College of Law work to overturn convictions for people who are convicted due to false evidence, bad testimony, jury bias and other bad courtroom antics. They form the West Virginia Innocence Project (WVIP) and serve clients statewide.
Ginny Blake, a third-year law student and member of the Innocence Project, said the organization helps the convicted through the post-conviction process that can be difficult to navigate alone.
“After your first appeal, you don't have the right to counsel anymore,” Blake said. “So really the Innocence Project is a heavy lifter of those post-conviction remedies because a lot of people can't necessarily afford counsel — which is why they’ll have a public defender.”
As part of the International Innocence Network, WVIP provides free legal representation to clients throughout the state that claim to be innocent.
On Sept. 23, 2020, the project successfully freed Charles Jason Lively after a 14-year prison sentence.
The process began in 2017, when the project initially took on Lively as a client.
They contacted Dr. Glen Jackson, WVU professor of forensic and investigative sciences to review the evidence against Lively. Based on Jackson’s conclusions, he was exonerated of arson and murder charges.
Blake said the organization is currently working with several other clients for future cases.
The people working for the project say they are helping to fix an unfair and unjust system by overturning one wrongful conviction at a time.
In 2011, Mother Jones estimated that 1% of the U.S. prison population, or around 20,000 people were wrongly convicted.
Program Director Melissa Giggenbach said WVIP members “get to help make the criminal justice system work better by potentially exposing issues with how people are convicted.”
Eric Lasky, a third year law student, has been working with the project for a month and a half and said he’s learned much about himself in the process.
“This is giving me confidence in going into the workforce saying, ‘I could do this, I could have clients, I can manage this.’ It's a good stepping stone basically to go into the workforce,” Lasky said.
Giana Loretta, one of five undergraduate interns, said that the individual relationships she forms with each client, as well as their families is validation for the hard work she and the other small team puts to try to help others.
“The way that I'm changing the world is just being a sounding board, being a support for them, letting them know that they're not alone in this process and that we're doing everything we can to help them,” Loretta said.
Information to get involved can be found on the West Virginia Innocence Project’s webpage.