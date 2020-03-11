The U.S. Department of Education recently released the top earning majors for multiple universities nationwide.
In comparison to other Big 12 schools, WVU student's median earnings following graduation tend to fall short, even when comparing WVU’s highest earning majors.
Some of WVU’s highest earning majors included computer science, chemical engineering, electrical, electronics and communications engineering, mechanical engineering and industrial engineering.
The median earnings for these highest-earning bachelor’s degrees ranges from $60,300 to $65,400. Graduates of Iowa State University earned between $3,900 to $5,800 more for the same degree. The median earnings for Texas Tech University's highest earning bachelor's degrees were $2,800 to $6,300 higher than WVU's.
Among some of WVU’s lowest earning bachelor’s degrees are sociology, English language and literature, general, political science and government, biology, general and psychology. The earnings for these majors range from $19,400 to $27,100.
The same majors at Iowa State University earned a median range was higher than WVU's by between $8,400 to $9,600. Texas Tech University's median range was also higher than WVU's by between $8,200 on the low end and $6,000 on the high end.
Mining and mineral resource engineering with a median range of $66,800 and aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering, $62,500, were in WVU’s top earning majors but could not be compared to other schools due to lack of data.
Drama/theatre arts and stagecraft with a median range of $15,500, fine and studio arts, $18,900, physiology, pathology and related sciences, $21,900 and wildlife and wildlands science management, $26,300, were among WVU’s lowest earning majors but could not be compared to other schools due to lack of data.