WVU Medicine is implementing a no-visitor policy at 8 a.m. Monday at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics.
According to a WVU Medicine press release, there will be limited exceptions for end-of-life cases, pediatrics and OB patients (women in labor). Those patients will still be limited to one visitor.
Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter WVU Medicine hospitals under any circumstances, according to the release.
Also known as WVU Health System, WVU Medicine includes the following hospitals:
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown
- Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway
- Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg
- Jackson General Hospital in Ripley
- Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson
- Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale
- St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon
- Summersville Regional Medical Center in Summersville
- United Hospital Center in Bridgeport