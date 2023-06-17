Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.
West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins told the team he will not be coaching next season and intends to resign.
Players and coaches were informed in an emergency meeting on Saturday night, per Stadium’s basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
Huggins released a statement on Saturday evening as well, where he stated that he will resign and retire.
“I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins said. “I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”
Athletic Director Wren Baker and University President E. Gordon Gee also released a joint statement.
“Coach Huggins informed us of his intent to retire and has submitted his letter of resignation, and we have accepted it in light of recent events,” the statement read. “We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family.”
The news comes within 24 hours of Huggins being arrested in Pittsburgh for DUI.
Six weeks prior to the arrest, Huggins was disciplined by the University for using an homophobic slur on the air during a radio show. He was suspended for the first three games of the season with $1 million deducted from his annual pay.
Huggins is third on the all-time collegiate basketball wins list with 935 and is the winningest active head coach.