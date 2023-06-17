West Virginia University Men’s Head Basketball Coach Bob Huggins was arrested on Friday, June 16 for impaired driving in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
According to a report, he was approached by officers around 8:30 p.m. for obstructing traffic with a “flat and shredded tire” with the driver’s side door open.
When the officers asked Huggins to move off of the road to assist with the flat tire, he was seen having “difficulty maneuvering” the vehicle, and suspected he was intoxicated.
After failing a series of standard field sobriety tests, he was placed in custody and was transported for further testing, where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence, according to the report.
The report said he has since been released from custody and will appear for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Huggins was also charged with a DUI in the Village of Fairfax after visiting recruits in 2004 when he was the men’s basketball coach for the University of Cincinnati, as first reported by the Associated Press.
A video surfaced of his arrest online, and he was eventually suspended from UC.
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications Michael Fragale, who has released a joint statement from WVU and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics regarding the arrest:
"West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete."
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.