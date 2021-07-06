West Virginia University was recently ranked the most affordable “LGBTQ-friendly” school in the state and No. 36 nationally in a study done by Student Loan Hero.
“We produced this specific study on the most affordable LGBTQ-friendly schools because we know that many of our readers and many (prospective) borrowers, nationally, identify with this community,” said Andrew Pentis, a certified student loans counselor and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero.
Campus Pride, a nonprofit organization, provides each university with a 50+ question self assessment called the Campus Pride Index.
Pentis said the rating system was developed to examine LGBTQ acceptance on college campuses by taking into account each school’s policies, administrative support and campus community as it relates to LGBTQ issues. “LGBTQ-friendly” is defined as “an environment that is more inclusive, welcoming, and respectful for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning people,” according to the Campus Pride Index.
Each school is then rated on a five-star system.
“A five-star rating means that a school does what it takes behind the scenes to ensure that its a good option for LGBTQ students so they can focus on their college experience and not be weighed down by discrimination,” Pentis said.
According to Pentis, Student Loan Hero selected all schools with a four-star rating or higher and ranked them based on affordability.
WVU scored a high “pride rating” and ranked well for affordability with in-state tuition and fees being just over $9,000.
“That makes WVU both a welcoming and affordable place for in-state students who count themselves part of the LGBTQ community,” Pentis said.
The top three most affordable LGBTQ-friendly schools in the nation are Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pellissippi State Community College, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
Although WVU scored a high “pride rating” and is welcoming of all students, it may not be as affordable for those who come from out-of-state.
“It’s a trickier question for out-of-state students,” Pentis said. “Yes, WVU scores well for its support of the LGBTQ community, but these students need to ask themselves if they can find an equally welcoming campus for a lower sticker price.”
Undergraduate tuition for out-of-state students is just under $26,000, according to the WVU Undergraduate Admissions website. Pentis said these students would also have “significant secondary costs” — room and board, transportation and dining services.
“Our recommendation for LGBTQ students is to balance their desire for a safe and supportive campus with a realistic look at their finances,” said Pentis. “There are many four and five-star pride schools that cost less for out-of-state students, and these students might be able to score an in-state tuition rate by attending a second in their own state or region.”
Pentis said Student Loan Hero’s goal is to “connect students who care about LGBTQ life with colleges and universities that are affordable.”
“We’re merely attempting to show which LGBTQ-friendly schools are most affordable for students who may be looking to cut their costs while still getting to step on a campus that is supportive and will help them blossom,” Pentis said.