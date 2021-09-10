Nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, West Virginia University held a wreath-laying ceremony and a 24-hour vigil to honor those who lost their lives.
“Particularly for this generation of students, many of whom were born after 9/11, the vigil is an important time to think about the vigilance that is required to maintain our freedoms and safety,” said U.S. Army Maj. David Sherck, head of the WVU Army ROTC.
The 24-hour vigil began at noon on Friday and will continue until noon Saturday.
Before the ceremony began, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Captain Devin Redding gave opening remarks.
“I stand before you today because of the brave men and women who came before me that selflessly defended our freedom, our liberty and our nation,” said Redding. “Today, we honor the courage of those who put themselves in harm's way to save people they never knew.”
Redding, a 2012 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a second year student at the WVU College of Law, served in the U.S. Army for eight years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice.
“We will never forget. I will never forget,” Redding said.
Gee followed Redding’s moving remarks and urged students and employees to remember those who lost their lives.
“Whether we experienced them or not, the tragic events of 20 years ago shape many aspects of the world we now live in,” Gee said. “That is why it is important, why it is critical, to pause and reflect on this milestone anniversary.”
President Gee’s remarks were followed by taps. This year, the WVU Army ROTC and the WVU Air Force ROTC partnered to host the ceremony.
After taps, the vigil began with a wreath laying ceremony. For the next 24 hours, two cadets from both the WVU Army ROTC and the WVU Air Force ROTC will be walking guard around the memorial.
Junior Kaleigh Moss, vice group commander of the WVU Army ROTC Mission Support Group, is one of the several cadets walking in the ceremony.
“It's a very big honor to be able to be a part of it because it is such an important part of our history,” Moss said. “I’m happy that I get to be a part of it.”
“It brings pride, and honestly, in a way, it brings morale. It brings honor and it gives us a meaning of what we’re doing.”
Moss said being a part of the vigil strengthens her reasoning for joining the Air Force ROTC.
“Why I’m in ROTC and why I want to be in the Air Force is because I want to [be] like my grandfather,” said Moss. “It’s like me honoring him and making sure that our country stays safe and that I continue the tradition of being in the military.”
Jared Brown, a senior national security and diplomacy major and battalion commander of the WVU Army ROTC, said it’s always an honor to be a part of this event.
“It’s an important event that we get to take part in,” said Brown. “It’s a chance to give back to the community and to show our respects — to carry on the legacy of those that sacrificed so much after the event, on the event and, of course, those that lost their lives during the event.”
Brown said while being in the ROTC you learn to steward the profession of Army officership.
“Part of that is service to your community and service to the country and carrying on the legacy of those that served before us,” said Brown. “We all have a desire to defend the nation and to serve the citizens of the United States.”