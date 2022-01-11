WVU administrators told faculty representatives in a meeting Monday that they anticipate a surge in COVID cases in the coming weeks driven by the omicron variant and coinciding with the beginning of the spring semester as thousands of students return to the classroom.
“This most recent surge has been substantial and has been rapid,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health, said.
He added that students and employees are well protected from severe illness as the majority are vaccinated.
“We hope that these will be mild illnesses, as they have been so far, but they will result in absenteeism, both among students and employees for periods of time,” Coben said.
As of Monday, there were 247 people in isolation at WVU due to a positive COVID-19 test — the highest daily number since Sept. 15, 2020.
During the meeting, Provost Maryanne Reed said professors would need to provide accommodations to students in quarantine but the university has no intention of transitioning courses to an online format.
“We are urging flexibility in terms of dealing with student absences because we know we're going to have a lot of them. But at the same time, we need to be flexible with our faculty and instructors,” Reed said.
This marks WVU’s fifth semester during the pandemic.
“As you all know, we are in the middle of another surge as it relates to COVID-19 — across the nation and across the state,” Coben said. “We have been closely following a number of models for when and how this surge is predicted to move across the nation and across West Virginia.”
Coben said the state’s current surge is expected to peak in the next seven to 10 days. He added that there is uncertainty on how those projections will directly affect Morgantown and WVU but said WVU officials are optimistic that the most recent surge, which is being driven by the omicron variant, will rapidly decrease.
“We're hopeful that that will be a quick and rapid burn, if you will, over the course of these next couple of weeks,” Coben said.
Reed then went on to explain that the university has permitted faculty and their chairs to change the modality of instruction their classes require for short-term intervals to accommodate COVID-related issues.
Coben added that the university’s instructional plans will continue to be modified based on the Provost’s Office’s flexibility.
A number of universities across the nation, including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and at Chicago, will begin the spring semester online, as reported by Inside Higher Ed.
Regarding the Omicron variant, President E. Gordon Gee said that the University plans to monitor the status of the pandemic but ultimately will continue moving forward with instruction.
“I do believe that we're moving even though this is a very — it's a very broad cycle that we're in right now with the Omicron variant. I do believe that we're moving to an endemic, and we're just going to have to learn how to dance with this thing,” Gee said. “Our intent is to be very, very cognizant of everyone's health and safety, at the same time to make certain that we continue to move forward as an institution. So together we can really enjoy, I think, a vibrant educational and academic experience in 2022.”
Though the omicron variant has a greater spreadability, Coben said they anticipate less severe illnesses and hospitalizations this semester.
“And fortunately, with Omicron being the predominant variant and our population being fairly well covered through either vaccination status or previous experience with COVID, we hope that these will be mild illnesses as they have been so far. But they will result in absenteeism, both among students and employees for periods of time,” Coben said.
Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, shared updates with the Faculty Senate on COVID-19 protocols. Notable changes include updating vaccination status, campus-wide masking in all indoor areas and primarily recommending K-N95 masks to be worn.
He said the indoor mask mandate will be reevaluated at the end of February.
“We continue to follow CDC guidelines for quarantine and isolation,” Alsop said.
These guidelines can be found on the return to campus website.
On Tuesday, school administrators provided further instructions on how students and employees should verify their vaccination status with the University. The deadline for verifying vaccination status is Friday, Jan. 28.
Students and employees who received a booster can update their vaccination status through WVU’s housing portal.
The University has also updated isolation and quarantine procedures, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Anyone who tests positive, regardless of vaccination status, is recommended to isolate for at least five days and until symptoms improve.
The University is requesting all students and employees report positive tests to the Care Services Team at 304-293-6006 or CareServices@mail.wvu.edu.