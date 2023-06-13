From kayaking to mountain biking, West Virginia University’s Campus Recreation Center, located on the Evansdale campus, offers a variety of outdoor equipment to students all summer through Adventure WV.
Adventure WV offers mountain bikes, canoes, kayaks, tents, hammocks and other essential camping equipment for all your backpacking, hiking and boating needs. All gear rentals must be made in person at the Outdoor Rec Center located inside the WVU Student Rec Center.
Not only does Adventure WV provide quality outdoor equipment rentals, they also offer several guided trips throughout the summer.
Starting June 17, Morgantown Adventure Outfitters, an affiliate of Adventure WV, will host bike shuttles along Deckers Creek every Saturday. They will also hold two Watershed Festivals on July 22 and Aug. 26.
Adventure WV is the largest outdoor recreation program in the country, according to Program Support Specialist Emily Chapman. She said WVU is also the only university in the country to offer a Zip-line Canopy tour at the Outdoor Education Center, located off the Coopers Rock exit on Interstate 68.
Adventure WV also partnered with the Carruth Center to host Koru Mindfulness workshops, a 4-week class teaching mindfulness and meditation skills, during June.
They will also host an Adventure Wellbeing group that meets every Thursday in June and July from 4-6 p.m. at Morgantown Adventure Outfitters located at 10 Walnut St. The group will bike, kayak and paddle board among other activities.
Chapman said the guided trips she went on during her time at WVU made her want to return and work for Adventure WV.
“I had gone on several of the trips, and it changed my life. So then when the position opened up last summer, I was like, ‘I need to at least try to get back there.’ There's something about WVU and about the program that I was like, ‘I want to be a part of and be part of something bigger,’” Chapman said.
“Once people get a taste of this sense of community here and the programs that we run, they want to come back.”
Chapman said WVU places an emphasis on adventure, providing countless opportunities for a memorable outdoor experience in tandem with the state's focus on recreational tourism.
“I think in large part it is because of the area, we just have so many opportunities. West Virginia does a great job of putting a focus on recreational tourism. I talked about that a lot in undergrad when I was studying hospitality and tourism, just anywhere you go in the state, you can find something adventurous to do,” Chapman said.
Although Adventure WV rentals are reserved for students, affiliates and staff only, Chapman recently took over a project in conjunction with the city which added an additional public rental center on Walnut Street. The Morgantown Outdoor Rental Center, located on mile 9.7 trailside of the Mon River Rail Trail at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park’s Walnut Street Landing, offers bikes and kayaks and is open Thursday through Sunday.