West Virginia University Police Department is investigating a reported robbery and car-jacking on May 9 at 3:30 p.m. in front of 265 Prospect Street.
According to a campus-wide email, the suspect approached the driver of a silver Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania license plate, pushed the driver away from the vehicle and fled with the vehicle towards High Street.
The suspect was described as a 25-year-old white male with a dark hair, beard and a hat.
No weapons were used, and no injuries were reported.
At this time, no arrests have been made. University Police are actively reviewing information as they search for the suspect. The University is urging students and faculty members to be vigilant as WVPD investigates the report.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department located at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia.
This story will be updated as further information is made available.