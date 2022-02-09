Don’t bring a gun to a frat fight.
University Police Department officers responded to a disturbance of two fraternities fighting early Sunday morning, according to a WVU official and court records.
The argument was between members of Phi Sigma Phi and Delta Chi fraternities, said WVU spokeswoman April Kaull in an email. The two fraternities are located side by side on Waverly Street at the top of Frat Row.
During the argument, Garrett Boehme, political science student and member of Phi Sigma Phi, grabbed a gun from his vehicle’s center console and fired a single round into the air, Kaull said.
“UPD officers were quickly able to confiscate the weapon, identify the person and determine there was no threat to campus,” she said.
In court documents, UPD Officer T.J. Roach said witnesses identified Boehme as the one who fired the shot into the air.
A warrant was issued for Boehme’s arrest and he was taken into police custody on Sunday. He has since posted a $10,000 bond, according to court documents.
He faces a felony charge for wanton endangerment with a firearm — defined by state code as the deliberate act of creating “a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another” with a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty.
Boehme’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24.
Kaull added that UPD is working with the WVU Office of Student Conduct about further actions.
The Daily Athenaeum has filed a public records request for the UPD report related to the incident.
Delta Chi, the other fraternity involved in the fight, was suspended Monday for a reported hazing incident.
Student Conduct said the allegations do not include alcohol or controlled substances but did not provide further details on the interim suspension. The University said letters detailing the allegations were sent to Delta Chi’s chapter president and advisor.
Phi Sigma Phi fraternity is currently in good standing with the University and recognized, according to the Greek chapter status list.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the location of the fraternities as they are not located on WVU's campus. They are private, off-campus properties. This article has been updated.