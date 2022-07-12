The West Virginia University Police Department will hold on-campus training exercises for its officers throughout the month of July.
These exercises will provide officers with continued active shooter training and critical education on crisis response to foster a safe on-campus environment.
Training will take place at Arnold Hall and Apartments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 11 and 12 as well as July 14 and 15.
Signage will be posted in these areas to alert students, faculty, staff and visitors while the exercises are in progress. The campus community may also see an increased number of police cars near Arnold Hall Annex and Apartments on these dates while officers participate in the training exercises.
These training scenarios are directed by Captain Matt Swain, the training and emergency management officer at the University Police Department.
Due to the active shooter situations around the country, UPD is trying to analyze past situations to help train their staff to respond appropriately and effectively to an active shooter.
“We draw upon our partners and look at what’s happened so that we can always stay up to date to make sure that we’re setting those scenarios up to be real life,” Swain said.
The immediate areas surrounding the Arnold Hall Annex and Apartments will be secured and available only to responders and authorized personnel during the exercises. However, the main area of the building will not be used during the exercises and will remain accessible to students, faculty and staff.
While active shooter trainings are held multiple times a year with smaller groups of UPD officers, the July training is the first major training event of the new semester.
“All of our departments are getting [the training] all throughout the week,” said Swain. “There’ll be multiple times that it happens throughout the year, but on a large scale usually about once annually.”
It's easier for the UPD to run these trainings with a smaller student population on campus during the summer to limit panic and other complications.
The distance between campuses and the architecture of each building adds a level of complexity to such training, so the UPD makes sure to get multiple opinions from all over the department and from their partners.
“We work through building plans, work through evacuations, work through safety plans with each building. And not just within the police department, emergency management works with that as well,” said Swain. “We incorporate a lot of folks in that to make sure that we’re covering all the angles.”
While other police departments around the country are facing criticism for response time and the possible waiting time instructed by their active shooter scenario protocols, the university and UPD are taking a different approach, according to Swain.
“The traditional way [of responding] is where we sit, and we wait for the tactical team to respond. That’s not what we do at the university,” said Swain. “As soon as we get that call, our officers are doing what they’ve signed up to do, and that’s to run towards it and make sure that we’re taking care of our faculty, staff, students and community, as fast and as best as we can.”
This is followed through by training police officers how to respond with multiple officers or alone, based upon the situation as well as training other police departments across the state to all react quickly and effectively in an active shooter situation.
“Our team at the University Police Department is committed to campus safety, and we provide training throughout the year to ensure our officers are equipped to respond to a crisis,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “These exercises will refresh our officers’ active shooter training and keep us prepared in case of an emergency.”
While this training is for UPD officers, Swain said the department officers active shooter training for students and faculty upon request at this link