After confirming no incident took place today on campus, West Virginia University said it will resume standard operations while maintaining heightened safety measures for the rest of the semester.
On Sunday, the University issued a campus-wide notice after receiving an anonymous letter detailing public suicide on campus. The person who sent the letter has not been identified, and there’s no confirmation on whether they have received help, according to WVU’s most recent statement.
“We are grateful there was not an incident on campus today (Dec. 6) as suggested in the anonymous letter the University had received,” the University said in a statement Monday evening. “It is our sincere hope the person who wrote the letter has received the help they need. If not, please call the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431 so we can help you.”
Students and employees are encouraged to reach out for support and check in on friends if they or someone they know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts.
“We understand that for many students this is already a stressful time as the end of the semester approaches so the Carruth Center will also continue to be provided added opportunities to seek help,” Carruth Center Director T. Anne Hawkins said.
The University is also encouraging members of its community to be aware of their surroundings.
“Not just today but every day please look out for anything out of the ordinary on our campus and with others around you,” University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “If you find yourself in a potentially concerning situation, call 911. By being alert and present, you are not only keeping yourself as safe as possible but keeping our community safer, as well.”
The following free, confidential mental health resources are available to students:
- Talkspace online therapy
- The CrisisTextLine (text WVU to 741741)
The West Virginia University Faculty and Staff Assistance Program is available to all university employees in need of counseling. A free and confidential appointment can be scheduled by calling 304-293-5590.
People in need of mental health resources can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431.