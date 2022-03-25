West Virginia University was named the best college in West Virginia on a list published by Stacker, a data journalism site.
The list, featuring WVU as the top college in the state, was created using previous rankings published by Niche, a website that examines and ranks schools nationally.
Niche ranks WVU 1st out of 26 schools as the best college in the state with an overall grade of A-. The overall grade and ranking is based on a combination of different factors including academics, diversity, athletics, dorms, student life, food, safety, and campus.
WVU also ranks 63rd in Niche’s list of colleges with the best student life in America and 14th for best Greek Life colleges in America.
Stacker’s list is as follows:
#3. West Virginia University Institute of Technology (Beckley)
- Acceptance rate: 51% (930-1130 SAT)
- Net Price: $10,502
#2. University of Charleston (Charleston)
- Acceptance rate: 50% (940-1140 SAT)
- Net Price: $21,941
#1. West Virginia University (Morgantown)
- Acceptance rate: 84% (1030-1230 SAT)
- Net Price: $12,743