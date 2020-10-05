West Virginia University received a $25 million donation to fund a new remote worker initiative to fuel entrepreneurial and innovative thinking by bringing new talent to West Virginia, the University announced Monday.
Brad Smith, WVU Business Hall of Fame member, and his wife Alys Smith donated the gift to fund the new programs through the renamed Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
“We believe that this is an opportunity to seize a strategic intersection between our state’s most valued assets: our people and our beautiful natural resources, and we hope to connect those with strategic trends that are happening all around us, including an increase in focus, investment and entrepreneurial training,” Brad Smith said.
The historic donation was announced through a virtual ceremony hosted by WVU President Gordon Gee.
The OEDC was created to bring innovative programs to ignite West Virginia’s economy, develop world-class recreational infrastructure and expand outdoor educational opportunities.
Gov. Jim Justice expressed his gratitude to the Smiths for their contribution to the state.
“Today is a really special day,” said Justice. “It is a day where someone really stepped up, and we can never thank you enough for $25 million donation that will help us on our way with the remote worker program, and I know that it will still take a little while for us to get up and going, but I just can't thank you enough from the bottom my heart.”
The Smiths and their team hope to redefine the state of West Virginia and enhance the quality of life for the citizens by building alliances between West Virginia University, educators, state and local governments, the outdoor industry and outdoor enthusiasts.
“As West Virginia moves forward, we’re becoming the diamond in the rough that everybody missed,” Justice said. “We’re becoming the place where people are looking to come to everyday. We’re the place where a remote worker program will absolutely get us on our way and will benefit West Virginians more than we can possibly imagine.”
In partnership with the state, the initiative will create a sense of belonging and connection to West Virginia as a way to attract long-term residents.
“This is, without a doubt, an incredibly transformative moment for our state, for our university and for our citizens,” Gee said. “I’d like to thank Brad and Alys for their friendship, their partnership, and for sharing their vision to make West Virginia a leader in entrepreneurship and economic development. We are excited and eager to take the next step in this endeavor.”
Participants in the program may experience community-building initiatives, free access to coworking space, financial incentives, free remote worker and manager certificates through the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, as well as entrepreneurial support through the University.
“If you want to go far, go together,” said Brad Smith. “I’m proud of this state, and I'm proud of who we are, I'm proud of who we grow and produce and I'm proud of how we stand tall and face any adversity.”