West Virginia University lifted mask requirements in most indoor spaces on Wednesday. Masks will continue to be enforced in classrooms and labs for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
The University said the recent decrease in COVID-19 infection and hospitalizations led to its decision to ease mask restrictions.
“At the start of this semester, given what we knew about the emerging omicron variant, we felt it was crucial to implement several measures to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, including a universal mask requirement,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “With numerous key data sources now indicating that cases are significantly declining across the state and within our community, we feel comfortable relaxing the mask requirements outside classrooms, labs and clinical areas. We will continue to monitor the data as we proceed through the spring semester and will make changes accordingly.”
“As always, we encourage our students and employees to continue to wear a mask if preferred, regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible, and to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as you are eligible to receive a booster.”
Masks will continue to be required on the PRT and WVU buses as well.
WVU has also modified its testing schedule and will only offer COVID tests three times a week, due to a decrease in demand. Appointment or pre-registration is not required for the testing clinics on campus.
The testing schedule for February is:
Mondays (7 a.m. to noon) – Feb. 28
Tuesdays (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Feb. 22
Thursdays (8 a.m. to noon) – Feb. 17 and 24
Additional information on where to get vaccinated on campus can be found on WVU’s return to campus webpage.