A member of the WVU Health Sciences community administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a clinic in Morgantown on Mar. 24, 2021

 Photo courtesy WVU (Brian Persinger)

West Virginia University continues to report low COVID numbers this week, according to data released Wednesday.

In the past week, there were just under two-dozen positive cases out of over 1,000 tests. An average of 1.4 total self-reported cases was reported each day.

Though quarantine numbers saw just under a 34% increase, jumping from 82 to 110 cases, between Oct. 20-26, isolation numbers continued to see a steady decline.

Similarly, vaccination rates continued to see a slight increase. As of Wednesday, just over 92% of employees and 81% of students have been vaccinated against COVID.

The University said these rates grew substantially from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 after updates were made to student and employee population data.

Vaccination rates and isolation and quarantine numbers are updated every Wednesday by 2 p.m. on the Return to Campus webpage.

