West Virginia University continues to report low COVID numbers this week, according to data released Wednesday.
In the past week, there were just under two-dozen positive cases out of over 1,000 tests. An average of 1.4 total self-reported cases was reported each day.
Though quarantine numbers saw just under a 34% increase, jumping from 82 to 110 cases, between Oct. 20-26, isolation numbers continued to see a steady decline.
Similarly, vaccination rates continued to see a slight increase. As of Wednesday, just over 92% of employees and 81% of students have been vaccinated against COVID.
The University said these rates grew substantially from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 after updates were made to student and employee population data.
Vaccination rates and isolation and quarantine numbers are updated every Wednesday by 2 p.m. on the Return to Campus webpage.