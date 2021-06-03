West Virginia University is requesting all students, faculty and staff to verify their vaccinations by Aug. 1.
As of Tuesday, just under 25% of faculty and staff and 20% of students have verified their vaccinations with the University. WVU’s vaccination rates are updated every Tuesday by 2 p.m.
Students, faculty and staff can confirm their vaccinations using the COVID-19 Vaccine Verification System on the University's housing portal.
The University wants to better understand who is fully vaccinated before the fall semester. While many students and employees received vaccinations on campus, some people were vaccinated at off-campus clinics and local pharmacies. Because of
“By verifying your vaccination, you’re doing your part to create a safe campus community and help us open up more parts of campus this fall,” the University said in a press release.
According to the University, knowing the increasing number of people who are fully vaccinated will help determine what guidelines can be relaxed by next semester.
The University continues to strongly encourage those who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated, on or off campus.
Vaccine appointments can be made at the Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — a partnership between WVU Medicine, Monongalia County Health Department, Monongalia County Commission and Mon Health.
According to WVU Medicine, its clinics will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students, faculty and staff with questions or concerns regarding vaccinations can contact WVU’s primary care physician or Student Health at 304-285-7200. The latest vaccine information is available on the University’s Return to Campus website.