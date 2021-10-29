The WVU Research Forest and Woodlot is open for hunting, according to a tweet from the Davis College of Agriculture this past week.
“As long as you have a West Virginia hunting license, you can hunt this property,” said Jamie Schuler, program coordinator for WVU Forests.
Schuler said there are well-marked areas that are no-hunting areas, but for the most part, the entire property is open to hunting.
He added there have been no reported hunting incidents in the forest.
Hunting season is underway in West Virginia. A reminder for our communities: Hunting is permitted on the WVU Research Forest and Woodlot. Interactions with hunters are rare, but be mindful of these activities. We suggest wearing bright colors when on the properties. pic.twitter.com/E7x6AHioeZ— WVU Davis College (@wvudavis) October 21, 2021
The research forest is part of Coopers Rock State Forest and is located halfway between Monongalia County and Preston County. Schuler said it spans about 7600 acres.
“Once you cross back over the highway, most of the forest that you’re looking at going north is part of our property that we manage,” Schuler said.
WVU acquired this land back in the late 1950s through a 99-year lease with the WV Division of Natural Resources.
“Its main purpose, as governed by the lease, is to provide teaching research hands on practice for our students in the Division of Forestry and Natural Resources,” said Schuler. “It is available for other students [and] other classes as well.”
According to Schuler, areas where research, active harvesting and active operations are off-limits, but there is a trail network open to the public throughout the forest.
“If people are looking for a place to get out and hike and just learn what it’s like to be outside with nature and in the trees, look for animals, birdwatch, all of those kinds of things. That’s all acceptable,” Schuler said. “The only thing that we ask is people don’t disturb things.”
He said taking plants, cutting things and disturbing the forest can damage the research being done, as many people don’t know where the research and teaching areas are.
“Stay on the trails, walk, look, take pictures — all that good stuff. But you can’t take anything with you,” said Schuler.
The Natural Research Center serves as the main headquarters of the forest. Many first-year Adventure West Virginia students start here each summer. The forest is managed by Schuler, the forest manager and a technician.
“We manage it for making sure that we provide educational opportunities for students, we manage it to maintain research for our faculty, staff and students and we manage it as a working forest that will generate a little bit of income to support those operations,” Schuler said.
The University has had access to this forest for a very long time and Schuler said many improvements have been made to it throughout the years. This includes the addition of the Natural Research Center, some residences, a sawmill, some research demonstration areas and some road improvements.
“This is a property that’s managed within the Davis College that is basically here to support the University by helping with teaching and research activities and we’re happy to have classes and things like that up there if people are interested in research,” said Schuler. “Those are the main focus of this 7,000+ acres and so we’re happy to entertain those kinds of things.”