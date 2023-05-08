WVU Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins issued an apology on Twitter Monday evening following insensitive remarks made during his appearance on a Cincinnati radio program.
“During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University,” Huggins said in a statement on Twitter.
May 8, 2023
On 700 WLW’s “Bill Cunningham Show” Monday morning, Huggins aimed a homophobic slur towards Xavier University fans.
The clip has since been circulating on Twitter.
“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values,” Senior Associate Athletics Director of Communications Michael Fragale said in an email to The Daily Athenaeum.
“West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the University and its athletics department.”
Statement by WVU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/BGGAErDU22— WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 8, 2023