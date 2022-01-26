Sledding is common practice for WVU students following any amount of snowfall on campus.
Hope Cooper was one of several students stopped by University Police this past week after sledding down Law School Hill.
“We’d been there for maybe 20 minutes when we saw a UPD car pull up in like the middle of the road,” Cooper said.
A responding officer asked Cooper and her friends to stop sledding and then asked other sled-eager students to leave the area. Cooper said the officer explained that a few students had been injured from sledding the previous night.
When the students expressed their discontent with the officer’s instruction, he suggested they contact a student government representative if they had an issue with the policy.
This is not the first time the University has put a damper on sledding-related activities. Last spring, a video of a student getting arrested after sledding down Third Street in a luggage cart went viral on Instagram and Twitter.
Though students are sledding purely for fun, almost every viral video ends the same: with an injury or an arrest.
Several students have taken their frustrations with the anti-sledding measures to social media.
WVU has a no-tolerance policy for sledding on campus, according to Shauna Johnson, WVU news and information manager.
“The concern of University officials is sledding, skiing and snowboarding in areas not designated for, or specifically set up with appropriate safety measures for such activities,” said Johnson in an email.
Signs that read “No sledding or snowboarding” have been placed at the bottom of both the hill behind Woodburn Hall and the Law School.
“Streets and steep hills that end in parking lots or areas ringed by light poles, trash cans, benches or other obstacles pose dangers,” Johnson said in the same email. “In Morgantown and regionally, there are locations built for safe sledding fun in open spaces. Campus areas are not equipped in the same manner.”
Johnson also confirmed that reported violations of the no-sledding rules are “individually reviewed by the Office of Student Conduct.”
Although students are told to find other places to sled, no alternative locations have been suggested.