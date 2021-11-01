Anthony Dowling, a WVU senior in interdisciplinary studies from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, won the 2021 Mountaineer Beard Growing Contest on Monday.
“I take care of the beard, moisturize it, wash it everyday, mainly just to stop it from itching,” said Dowling. “But it helps in the growing process to just come out and have fun.”
Seven of the 10 contestants showed up to the contest judging in the Mountainlair Monday after 42 days of not shaving. The event was accompanied by an Appalachian Acoustics group named 3 Ladies and a Hammered Dulcimer.
The judges all didn’t just judge off of length like some would expect. Timmy Eads, former Mountaineer and beard contest judge, said that he looked for “quality over quantity.”
“I know that Timmy said that he was not necessarily looking for the longest, more like the best well kept — the fullest,” Dowling said. “And I know Timmy is a big fan of beard oil, so he was asking everybody if they use beard oil.
“If you are reading this and want some tips for next year, use beard oil.”
Last month, contestants shaved in the Mountainlair and all started from a clean slate.
The second place winner was Nick Raynor, a graduate student in human resources management from Hanover, Pennsylvania.
Iuri Santos, a graduate student in civil engineering from Recife, Brazil, took third place.
The top three winners are given a cash prize. The first-place winner is given $100, the second-place winner is given $75 and the third-place winner is given $50.
In addition, the student organization with the most participants won $100.
Santos and Dowling were both interviewed by a Daily Athenaeum reporter at the initial shave.
Our tip for next year’s contestant? Talk to a DA reporter.