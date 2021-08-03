West Virginia University announced Tuesday a new goal for vaccine verification and plans to continue fully reopening its campuses.
The campus community failed to reach the University’s initial vaccine verification goal of 70% by Aug. 1. Amid concerns surrounding the delta variant, the University now plans to reach a vaccination rate of 80% by September before implementing additional safety measures for unvaccinated individuals.
“Given the increasing prevalence of the delta variant, if the University community does not reach 80% fully vaccinated by Sept. 1, the University will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for those who are unvaccinated, including increased testing frequency and penalties for failure to comply with COVID-19 related requirements,” according to the University press release.
Based on current verification numbers and rising delta variant cases, the possibility of the University holding larger events on campus like FallFest are slim to none.
As of Tuesday, almost 60% of students and 59% of employees on the Morgantown campus had verified their vaccinations with the University. Individuals can verify their vaccination status on the housing portal.
WVU will be requiring unvaccinated students to submit a negative test result prior to returning to class. Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff will need to comply with random sample testing, wearing a mask indoors and quarantining as needed.
“Students and employees who fail to comply with COVID-19 testing requirements may be subject to discipline in accordance with the University’s policies and procedures,” according to the University press release.
Masks will still be optional for fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff.
All WVU students and employees will also be required to complete a COVID-19 educational module by Aug. 17.