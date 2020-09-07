Safety protocols will remain the same across the Morgantown campus as West Virginia University continues to stay open during upcoming weeks of temporary online class.
Residential halls, dining locations and campus libraries will remain open, according to a University email. Students will be required to show their daily Wellness Survey green pass in order to enter the library.
Due to campus facilities continuing to function and instruction being continued virtually, there will be no refunds.
“If we can reverse the trends and see our numbers improve, we will return to on-campus learning on Monday, Sept. 28,” University President E. Gordon Gee wrote in an email. “I know how valuable the in-classroom experience is to our students, and we will continue to share information with you as we move forward.”
According to the email, campus gatherings will now be reduced to 10 people or less, with Up All Night being canceled until further notice. Many activities will now be delivered virtually.
Students who have a dining plan living off campus are still able to come on campus. For those living in residence halls, extra snacks will be available during evening hours, according to the University.
“While some may argue that community spread was inevitable with students returning to Morgantown, I do not believe that to be true,” Gee wrote. “If the safety protocols had been followed and large gatherings had not been held by students with reckless disregard of their fellow students and community members, we may not be in this situation.”