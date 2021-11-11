The Sierra Student Coalition at WVU has been pushing a petition for WVU to take the “Break Free From Plastic” pledge since this past spring.
The goal for the petition is 1,000 signatures. Right now, it is at 924.
The pledge was started by the Post-Landfill Action Network (PLAN), an organization that is focused on supporting and inspiring zero-waste initiatives on college campuses.
The goal of the petition is to have WVU take the pledge, which would eliminate the use of single-use plastics (SUP) that contain harmful chemicals, on campus. These include items such as disposable utensils, plastic cups and styrofoam products.
Danielle Witt, the Vice President of the Sierra Student Coalition, emailed the petition to WVU President E. Gordon Gee last Spring, when the petition started. Witt said his response was promising in an interview.
“I might note, and I am not certain that you are aware,” Gee wrote to Witt. “I was the president at Ohio State University and that I developed the process to make Ohio State's events both zero waste and developed productive recycling programs so I have been fully engaged in this effort for some time and will do so at this university.”
Gee also told Witt that he would have Associate Vice President Ted Svehlik attend meetings with the coalition’s Break Free From Plastic task force, which is specifically tasked with promoting the petition. Rachael Hood, the former leader of this task force, confirmed that these meetings did happen last semester.
“We didn't necessarily talk directly about the petition, but we talked about plastics on campus,” Hood said.
Along with Svehlik, the task force met with representatives from the WVU Procurement, Contracting and Payment Services and Dining Services. While the pledge has yet to be signed, Hood expressed optimism about the responses the task force received.
Once the petition reaches 1,000 signatures, the Coalition will present it to the administration again.
The Sierra Student Coalition is a branch of the Sierra Club, a national organization that is focused on creating and sustaining a healthy environment.
The pledge has been signed by nine colleges, including Marshall University. Witt and Hood both said they hope WVU will make a similar decision.
The WVU chapter of the Sierra Student Coalition has done many sustainability projects, such as clean-ups, fundraisers and protests.
Pollution is a topic of importance for the Coalition. Witt said they have taken steps in the past to decrease the amount of plastic used on campus.
“We're continuing on the project of decreasing single-use plastics on campus because not only is that creating waste that doesn't need to be created,” Witt said. “But, also, we didn’t like that it’s going to go to landfills and be there forever because plastics never fully degrade. They just break down to smaller microplastics.”
WVU has recycling policies and opportunities in place for materials such as cardboard, personal electronics and plastics, but the petition claims that is not enough. It cites the United Nations Environment Programme in stating that only 9% of all plastic waste is recycled.
The chemicals within plastics can also cause health problems, the petition claims. Some issues listed are cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cancer.
WVU recently launched a reusable to-go box program in which students enroll in order to claim their own box. Students are given a new box upon each trip to the dining hall after returning their old one.
The University is also utilizing tray-less dining, which it says reduces the use of harmful chemicals and water by a third.
An important aspect of driving change for the Sierra Student Coalition would be to gain Gee’s support. However, he has yet to take the pledge.
The break free from plastic petition is available to all WVU students, faculty and alumni.