State educators gathered this week to attend a financial literacy program at WVU, with the goal of educating more students about topics like financial planning and doing taxes.
Amy Pridemore, director of WVU’s Center for Financial Literacy and Education, said many students may not learn about finance at home.
“It’s really important for us to be able to educate the students in the classroom because they’re not getting that education at home,” Pridemore said. “It's usually been a taboo topic to talk about personal finance or finances at the dinner table.”
For the past 20 years, the University has held Finance University as a way to equip public school teachers with the resources needed to educate students on financial literacy. This year, educators discussed cryptocurrency and investing in Roth IRAs.
“The biggest thing about financial literacy in West Virginia is that we need to make it easily accessible to all,” Pridemore said.
The conference involves presentations from partners and industry individuals across the region. This year, the conference held presentations on taxes, financial planning, and taking charge of personal finances.
Foolproof, Troutwood, Next Gen Personal Finance and Take Charge Today are financial literacy organizations featured during the conference that is committed to providing curriculum resources for teachers to take back to their classrooms.
Pridemore believes empowering young students to have financial literacy will make them more successful in the future.
“There are many of us who have learned by doing and unfortunately we make mistakes by doing that,” said Pridemore. “In order to provide these students with better financial decision making, we have to provide them with a financial education that will allow them to hopefully make better decisions in their future.”
Pridemore observes a positive impact on financial literacy in young students since the program started.
“I think the biggest change is that students are excited to learn about personal finance.,” said Pridemore.
Finance University started in the early 2000s with the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office and was taken over by WVU in 2015.
“They {students} see headlines about cryptocurrency and investing in Roth IRAs, and are excited to learn more,” Pridemore said.