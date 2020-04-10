A WVU student was arrested following a Morgantown party on Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, police were dispatched to a loud party at a Morgantown apartment. Officers saw approximately 14 people at the residence, according to primary narratives included in a Morgantown Police Department report.
The narratives allege that when told she would be receiving a citation for a large gathering in accordance with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order, WVU student Katrina Margaret Herrell, 21, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, refused to give officers her name. She was arrested for obstructing an officer and obstructing the governor’s executive order.
Andrew Stacy, Morgantown public information officer, said over email that officers had been to this residence before and issued previous warnings to Herrell.
The Dominion Post reports Herrell was arraigned by Monongalia County Magistrate Tim Pocius on Thursday and released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.
Three other people received citations during this incident, according to the police report:
- Dakwonte Lee Avery, 23, of Columbia, Maryland, was cited for possession of a controlled substance
- Jalen Rashawd Butler, 24, of Catonsville, Maryland, was cited for two counts of obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled substance
- Malik Shaheem Kadeem Medley, 22, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was cited for two counts of obstructing an officer
After already being ordered to leave the area, the three were standing by a car filming the incident and laughing, the narratives allege. Medley was cited for obstructing the governor’s executive order after allegedly telling an officer to chill and that he didn’t have to leave. Butler was also given the same citation after being searched.
The narratives allege three Xanax pills were found on Butler, and a Xanax bar and a gram of marijuana was found on Avery.