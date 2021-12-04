Caution tape outside of the Mountainlair. An upside down flag inside of Martin Hall. Signs around campus that announced the censorship of certain music.
WVU students may have noticed some of these peculiarities around campus this past week. This was all part of a public campaign sponsored by the Martin Hall Agency (MHA) that culminated with a “closure” of the Free Speech Zone in front of the Mountainlair.
The public campaign and mock closure were intended to demonstrate the importance of the First Amendment and how it functions on college campuses nationwide.
“Our whole goal is to promote knowledge and awareness of the First Amendment protections, specifically among college students,” said junior Emma Magruder, a junior public relations student and member of MHA’s First Amendment account.
The Martin Hall Agency is a student-run agency for people to get skills in advertising and public relations during their time at WVU.
Members of the agency were on-site during the event to answer questions and explain the significance of this initiative.
They stressed that the Free Speech Circle was not officially shut down by the University.
“This is not real. We're not actually shutting down the First Amendment on campus,” Magruder said.
She added the demonstration was created to represent what it would be like if the First Amendment was interfered with on college campuses.
“The big thing that we want students to take away from the event is that the First Amendment is not guaranteed,” Magruder said. She then explained that indirect challenges of the First Amendment are becoming more common.
“They're not explicit, but it's almost like a slippery slope. There are instances where things are being, if not illegal, you're intimidated to the point where you then can no longer do or carry out your right under the first amendment,” Magruder said. “We truly want to show people that your First Amendment protections can be at risk anywhere and it's really, it's up to us to enforce them and call them out.”
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects freedoms of assembly, religion, speech, press and petition.
There was no social media campaign for this event.
“We wanted it to be genuine and appear real,” Magruder said. “And have an organic interaction with it from people without pushing it.”
The demonstration was completely designed by active members of The Martin Hall Agency.
Aspects of this initiative included the “closure” of the Free Speech Zone, the American flag being flown upside down outside of Martin Hall as an illustration of distress as well as fliers and infographic stations censoring historical figures and banning music around campus.
This event was funded by the 1 for All initiative, a national nonpartisan and nonprofit educational effort at Middle Tennessee State University’s Free Speech Center. The initiative illustrates to students what life would look like without the First Amendment.
Malori Tustin, junior public relations student, actively responded to student questions during the event.
“People are definitely paying attention to it. A lot of people might not necessarily be saying things to us but are definitely talking to each other,” Tustin said. “Really all we wanted was to get people talking and get people to discuss what's going on and want to know more.”
The Martin Hall Agency plans to continue educating people on campus about the First Amendment and its importance.