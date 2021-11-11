The study of cannabis is happening in more than just dorm rooms at West Virginia University.
The Davis College of Agricultural Sciences is home to multiple hemp labs and courses that can satisfy interest in the field of cannabis.
Although there is no specific “marijuana major” offered at the University, there are a few existing majors that could prepare students for the industry.
In particular, the division of plant and soil sciences has successfully placed several students in internships and full-time jobs in the cannabis field.
Professor Sven Verlinden, director of plant and soil sciences, suggested a major-minor combination of the horticulture and agricultural business majors for students with interest in cannabis. Agricultural business teaches students about marketing and business tactics whereas horticulture focuses on crop growth and how to yield specific results.
“When you talk about growing one specific plant, having one class on that specific plant is more than enough to get in broad strokes how to grow it, where it came from, what the industry’s like and so forth,” Verlinden said. “We wouldn’t do, for example, a whole major on tomato production...or a whole major on apple production.”
He also noted that they have avoided creating an exclusive marijuana major in order to graduate students with a broad knowledge of plants that they could apply to other jobs within the field.
Both Verlinden and Michael Gutensohn, assistant professor of horticulture, emphasized the importance of biochemistry in understanding cannabis and how to produce the crop for the intended purpose of the grower.
Currently, the only course offered that focuses primarily on cannabis is Verlinden’s Seed to Weed course (Horticulture 315). However, several other courses in the Davis College touch on cannabis.
In addition to this course, there are opportunities for students to get involved with research in the hemp labs.
Gutensohn is currently conducting federally funded research with hemp plants in the WVU greenhouse on Evansdale to examine environmental and genetic factors that contribute to THC, the psychoactive component, levels in plants.
Some research is limited by the federal and state legal limits of THC, which is currently 0.3%. For comparison, medical cannabis can reach up to 20% THC.
“Some people always joke, if someone were to take some of that from a field and smoke it, you’d have to smoke half a field to feel anything,” Gutensohn said.
Although there is some student interest, Verlinden suggested misconceptions still being present surrounding the field.
“Oftentimes, when somebody says, ‘I want to go into the cannabis industry,’ oftentimes that’s just equated with ‘well you’re a pothead, you don't take your life very serious’ and so forth,” Verlinden said. "But there’s really good paying jobs out there."
He also suggested many people do not realize how rigorous and academic the field of study is.
When first introducing his Seed to Weed course, Verlinden faced criticism from the University asking him to make the title more academic.
Gutensohn cautions students interested exclusively in the recreational growing and selling of the plant as the hemp industry is expanding to other uses and the recreational market can be niche.
“I don’t want to train students in something that’s outdated by the time they leave this campus here,” Gutensohn said. “I want to educate them in something that’s sort of the future where they’re going to be heading.”
Gutensohn predicts hemp use will expand in the future as replacements to fossil fuel, industrial use and animal feed. Being open to growing hemp for multiple purposes could provide other sources of income when recreational growing faces challenges.
He said there is still much to learn about hemp compared to other popular crops.
Verlinden admits that their programs, especially those that can prepare students for the cannabis industry, have been “a well kept secret.”
“We have 42 students in horticulture, so it's a very small major," Verlinden said. "We definitely have the capacity to have more students both in classes but also to do independent study or undergraduate research types of projects.”