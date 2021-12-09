West Virginia University intends to go forward on a number of study abroad programs for the fall semester, despite the emergence of the omicron variant and travel restrictions across the globe.
The Biden administration announced a series of travel bans on South Africa and several other African nations on Nov. 26. Such countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
Four of the seven countries that were impacted by the bans are home to current Mountaineer students, who each said they had not planned on returning home for the holidays regardless.
“We have just been making sure they are aware of any regulations if they intended to go home,” said Henry Oliver, director for global advancement at WVU. “We haven’t had any students let us know that they have intentions of going home.”
These students come from Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa, according to WVU’s Office of Global Affairs.
“We’re hoping it is a non-issue for us, but the thing we will keep watching for is that as omicron continues to develop these restrictions could change," Oliver said.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said the administration is currently reassessing these travel restrictions and that they could be lifted “within a reasonable amount of time” in an interview with CNN.
The omicron variant first spread rapidly in South Africa and is now detected in 38 countries, including the U.S.
With this, WVU has voiced intent to go forward on several study abroad programs in the spring semester, beginning with a trip to Dubai that is scheduled to depart by the end of December.
During this program, which will be hosted by representatives of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics, students will take part in a number of opportunities, such as the Dubai World Expo.
Oliver said his office makes travel decisions based on reports from a variety of sources, including the Department of State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several third-party risk assessors.
“We take all of their intelligence and we gather them up, and that is how we make our assessments of whether or not a program is safe for students to go,” he said.
Following the trip to Dubai, several other study abroad programs are slotted for the spring. These include trips to Costa Rica, France, Germany, Panama, Sweden and Switzerland.
“The biggest thing we look at are the travel restrictions that are in place for the countries we are going to,” Oliver said.
“We’re not just trying to understand our system, we have to understand the systems of everywhere we are sending students.”
For more information regarding WVU’s study abroad programs for the spring semester, students can visit the abroad website or contact the Office of Global Affairs at 304-293-6112.