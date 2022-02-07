West Virginia University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity on Monday for a reported hazing incident, according to a campus-wide email.
The interim suspension prevents the fraternity from participating, organizing or attending any social functions.
“I join the University’s administration, along with many others in the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, who are working to ensure we are acting in accordance with rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members, in our profound disappointment,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center, chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force and a Brother of Delta Chi.
The University said the Office of Student Conduct sent letters detailing the allegations to Delta Chi’s chapter president and advisor. The allegations don’t include alcohol or controlled substances.
Delta Chi will remain suspended as the investigation continues, as well as the review process. WVU said these allegations may be subject to criminal charges or discipline under the Student Conduct Code.
Resources about hazing prevention can be found at safety.wvu.edu and greeklife.wvu.edu. Reports of hazing can be made anonymously.
The current status of fraternities and sororities at WVU can be viewed here.