The University announced WVU Men’s Basketball coach Bob Huggins will face a three-game suspension and a $1 million annual pay reduction in a joint statement Wednesday from President E. Gordon Gee and WVU Athletics Director Wren Baker after Huggins used a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati radio show Monday.
“While the University has never and will never condone the language used on Monday, we will use this moment to educate how the casual use of inflammatory language and implicit bias affect our culture, our community and our health and well-being,” the statement said.
Huggins apologized on Twitter Monday after making insensitive comments about Xavier University during his appearance on the "Bill Cunningham Show."
The three-game suspension will occur during the first 2023-24 regular season games.
According to the statement, the $1 million pay reduction will be moved to support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities.
Huggins’s contract will also be amended to a year-by-year agreement as opposed to his current multi-year agreement, which will begin May 10 and end April 30, 2024, according to the statement.
Moving forward, his contract will be immediately terminated in the case of a repeat offense of using derogatory or offensive language.
Additionally, Huggins has volunteered to make “a substantial donation” to Xavier University to fund its Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion following his comments about the Catholic faith and is expected to regularly meet with leaders from the Carruth Center to “better understand the mental health crisis facing our college students, particularly those in marginalized communities.”
“We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds. Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen. But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words “do better” will lead to meaningful change for all,” the statement said.
