West Virginia University is suspending its limited COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contract workers after a federal judge in Georgia blocked the mandate on Tuesday.

The nationwide injunction has immediate effect.

“Please note this situation continues to evolve, and future circumstances may change pending the outcomes of ongoing legal challenges to the federal mandate,” the University said in a statement Friday.

President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14042 would require certain full-time or part-time employees working under a federal contract to get vaccinated. This previously expanded to any WVU Research Corp and WVU Research Office employees or students working on or with a federal contract.

Shauna Johnson, WVU news information manager, told the Daily Athenaeum last month that the mandate could affect up to 600 employees.

Biden first announced new measures to boost vaccination in September, which would require some federal workers, large employers and healthcare providers to get the shot. The various federal mandates would have affected more than 100 million American workers.

Employees and students working in patient care on the Health Sciences Campus are still required to get fully vaccinated, per the WVU Health System mandate.

The University said all vaccine verification and exemption records for these employees will be kept on record, regardless of the mandate’s suspension.

Any employees with questions about the mandate are encouraged to contact talentandculture@mail.wvu.edu.