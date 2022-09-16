Last year, West Virginia University administrators said they wanted to ensure all students find purpose on campus. Now, they have a week of workshops and activities planned to help students discover success.
The University’s Purpose Center will kick off its inaugural Week of Purpose on Sunday. The scheduled week of events will provide opportunities for students to learn more about success tools and campus resources, as well as how to offer diverse perspectives.
“Our hope for the Week of Purpose is for people to engage with one another and find new areas of exploration,” Whitney Godwin, project manager for University Relations and Enrollment Management, said.
Godwin said she worked closely with the Purpose Center in planning the week of activities.
Each day will provide unique events that students, staff and faculty can attend, including group discussions, workshops and guest speakers such as Clay Marsh. Group activities like kayaking along the Mon River and a zipline canopy tour will also be offered for students to experience things they’ve always wanted to try.
Larger group discussions and talks will be open to walk-ins, but smaller workshops, group discussions and events may require pre-registration.
The Purpose Center was announced by WVU President E. Gordon Gee last fall semester. He said the University wanted to help students, employees and alumni discover, or rediscover, their purpose in the world and in higher education.
School administrators say the organization is the first of its kind in the country.
Although the Center is still in its beginning stages, Godwin said faculty groups across campus are working together to further develop its programs.
The University encourages students to take the opportunity for self-exploration through different success tools and resources, such as CliftonStrengths, a tool designed by Gallup that assesses one’s strengths.
The Week of Purpose will end with a celebration on Sept. 24 at the outdoor fields at Rec Center, offering several food vendors and activities designed to allow attendees to try something new.
Students, employees or alumni interested in the week of events can access registration and more information on the WVU Purpose Center website.