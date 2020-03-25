Due to uncertainty of how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, WVU will hold commencement online on May 16.
Family, friends and fellow students are encouraged to join Mountaineer Graduation Day.
"All of Mountaineer Nation will be supporting and cheering for you on one of the biggest days of your life," President E. Gordon Gee said in an email.
Following the virtual ceremony, graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
Gee said because nothing is comparable to a physical ceremony, a special, in-person commencement ceremony for May graduates will be held on Dec. 19.
"And I will be there ready to give each and every one of you the biggest hug possible," Gee said.