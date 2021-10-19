West Virginia University announced it will ease certain indoor mask requirements beginning Thursday, Oct. 21. Students and employees, regardless of vaccination status, will only be required to wear masks in classroom and lab settings.
The University cited the states decreasing hospitalization and infection rates as a reason for the decision.
“Infection rates and hospitalization rates are beginning to decline across the state and within our community which are key data in our decision to ease some of our current campus protocols,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs. “I urge our students and employees to remain vigilant, and we continue to encourage those on campus to wear a mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible.”
Masks will continue to be required on all University buses and the PRT, per federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.
The University also announced it will no longer require individuals who travel out-of-state to quarantine for five days.